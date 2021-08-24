Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Stock Holdings Reduced by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 49.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,975 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.12% of Tenet Healthcare worth $6,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 7.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,136,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,093,000 after purchasing an additional 945,297 shares in the last quarter. Centerbridge Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $108,336,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,886,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,105,000 after acquiring an additional 204,336 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,483,000 after acquiring an additional 215,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,710,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,923,000 after acquiring an additional 289,820 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

THC stock opened at $72.99 on Tuesday. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 1-year low of $21.34 and a 1-year high of $74.40. The company has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 2.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 60.15% and a net margin of 2.26%. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Barclays raised Tenet Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $71.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.71.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 1,898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.94, for a total value of $136,542.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marie Quintana sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total value of $713,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,299 shares in the company, valued at $163,987.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,014 shares of company stock worth $6,596,656. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

