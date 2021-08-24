TENT Reaches One Day Volume of $224.00 (TENT)

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 24th. In the last week, TENT has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar. One TENT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0160 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges. TENT has a total market cap of $610,156.36 and approximately $224.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TENT alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.36 or 0.00330358 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $70.14 or 0.00142724 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.94 or 0.00158592 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00008589 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002397 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002719 BTC.

TENT Profile

TENT is a mPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 22nd, 2017. TENT’s total supply is 38,151,760 coins and its circulating supply is 38,074,668 coins. TENT’s official Twitter account is @tentpay . The official website for TENT is tent.app . The Reddit community for TENT is https://reddit.com/r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TENT is a cryptocurrency project focused on privacy, security, and ease of use. Formed originally by SnowGem Foundation as SnowGem (XSG) in 2017, has been working to provide the product features set out in its roadmap with the guidance of its community.. TENT have implemented the Masternode Proof-of-Work (mPoW) system, TENT Secure, that uses existing TENT Masternodes to secure the blockchain and helps prevent 51% attacks from being successful. TENT Coin is based on Bitcoin protocol with zkSNARKS technology support, essentially zero-knowledge cryptography — the concept of one party proving to another party that they know a specific set of information without exposing any knowledge other than what they have said. “

TENT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TENT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TENT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.