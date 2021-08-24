Teradyne (CNSX:TER) Price Target Cut to $18.00

Teradyne (CNSX:TER) had its price target reduced by ATB Capital to $18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. ATB Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.
About Teradyne
