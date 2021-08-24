Terra Virtua Kolect Reaches Market Capitalization of $172.56 Million (TVK)

Terra Virtua Kolect (CURRENCY:TVK) traded down 7.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 24th. One Terra Virtua Kolect coin can now be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00000666 BTC on major exchanges. Terra Virtua Kolect has a total market capitalization of $172.56 million and approximately $47.58 million worth of Terra Virtua Kolect was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Terra Virtua Kolect has traded up 10.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.44 or 0.00054793 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003146 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00014872 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.12 or 0.00049994 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $384.34 or 0.00796558 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.07 or 0.00099621 BTC.

Terra Virtua Kolect Coin Profile

Terra Virtua Kolect (TVK) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 7th, 2020. Terra Virtua Kolect’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 537,071,992 coins. Terra Virtua Kolect’s official Twitter account is @terra_virtua and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Terra Virtua Kolect is terravirtua.io . Terra Virtua Kolect’s official message board is medium.com/terravirtua/introducing-terra-virtua-tokenomics-aeb8a86f9dd7

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra Virtua Kolect is an immersive collectible platform across Mobile, AR and VR with unique social, gaming and creative experiences, enabled by blockchain. Terra Virtua's approach to collectibles is to engage users in new and unique ways. Using gamification, it moves from just collecting for the sake of completion to engaging users through competing and creating new experiences. “

Buying and Selling Terra Virtua Kolect

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Virtua Kolect directly using US dollars.

