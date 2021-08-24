Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Holdings Increased by Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC

Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC boosted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,040 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its holdings in Tesla by 56.0% in the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 82.9% during the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 39.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $2.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $708.48. 412,033 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,400,658. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $669.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $329.88 and a fifty-two week high of $900.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $701.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 368.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.97.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $800.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Tesla from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Tesla from $820.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on Tesla in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $855.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $585.89.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $672.59, for a total value of $840,737.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,492,715.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 31,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $707.60, for a total transaction of $22,112,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,250 shares in the company, valued at $25,650,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,675 shares of company stock worth $39,082,117 over the last ninety days. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

