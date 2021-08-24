The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $33.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “The Bank of Princeton is a community bank which provides banking products and services. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, attorney trust accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit. It operates primarily in New Jersey, Hamilton, Pennington, Montgomery, Monroe Township, Lambertville, New Brunswick, Lawrenceville. The Bank of Princeton is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BPRN. B. Riley boosted their price objective on The Bank of Princeton from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Boenning Scattergood upgraded The Bank of Princeton from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of The Bank of Princeton from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Bank of Princeton has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.25.

BPRN stock opened at $30.43 on Friday. The Bank of Princeton has a one year low of $17.40 and a one year high of $31.31. The stock has a market cap of $205.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.36.

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Bank of Princeton will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. The Bank of Princeton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.82%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 2.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 159.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 355,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,165,000 after purchasing an additional 45,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of Princeton during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.08% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of Princeton Company Profile

The Bank of Princeton engages in the provision of personal, business lending, and deposit services. It offers traditional retail banking solutions, one-to four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial mortgage loans, construction loans, commercial business loans, and consumer loans including home equity loans and lines of credit.

