The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,562,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37,620 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.09% of The Charles Schwab worth $113,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC grew its stake in The Charles Schwab by 117.5% during the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Charles Schwab stock opened at $72.30 on Tuesday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.79 and a fifty-two week high of $76.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $130.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.06.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

In other The Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 81,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total transaction of $5,796,494.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $182,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 461,436 shares of company stock valued at $33,623,393. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. JMP Securities upped their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, upped their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.41.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

