The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target Raised to $375.00

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from $355.00 to $375.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $336.00 to $323.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $323.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $338.35.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

NYSE:EL opened at $336.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $121.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $320.78. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 1-year low of $204.23 and a 1-year high of $339.99.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.28. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 39.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.53) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

In related news, Director Irvine O. Hockaday, Jr. sold 2,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.23, for a total value of $828,110.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rose Marie Bravo sold 4,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.23, for a total transaction of $1,288,109.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,329 shares in the company, valued at $708,551.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 331,889 shares of company stock worth $102,867,843. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV increased its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.0% during the second quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 3.0% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.2% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 0.4% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.3% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.19% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Featured Story: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.