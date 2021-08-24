The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) PT Raised to $383.00

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its price target increased by Berenberg Bank from $327.00 to $383.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

EL has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Societe Generale assumed coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a hold rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $338.35.

NYSE EL opened at $336.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.12. The Estée Lauder Companies has a twelve month low of $204.23 and a twelve month high of $339.99. The firm has a market cap of $121.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $320.78.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 39.04% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.53) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.46, for a total value of $51,248,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Irvine O. Hockaday, Jr. sold 2,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.23, for a total transaction of $828,110.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 331,889 shares of company stock valued at $102,867,843 over the last 90 days. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,720,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,636,428,000 after purchasing an additional 259,711 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 4.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,374,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,890,398,000 after acquiring an additional 681,085 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 0.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,435,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,637,391,000 after acquiring an additional 60,804 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,349,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,973,974,000 after acquiring an additional 210,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 17.5% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,253,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,109,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,078 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.19% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Featured Story: Upside/Downside

