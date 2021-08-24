The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.88.

A number of research firms have recently commented on XONE. Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of The ExOne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $25.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of The ExOne from $44.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The ExOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of The ExOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $25.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of The ExOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $25.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in The ExOne by 27.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in The ExOne by 10.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in The ExOne by 21.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in The ExOne in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in The ExOne by 19.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. 51.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ XONE traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $23.87. 320,332 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,055,076. The ExOne has a fifty-two week low of $9.20 and a fifty-two week high of $66.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.63.

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25). The ExOne had a negative net margin of 28.49% and a negative return on equity of 16.11%. On average, analysts expect that The ExOne will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The ExOne Company Profile

The ExOne Co engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of three-dimensional (3D) printing machines. It offers 3D printing solutions to industrial customers in the aerospace, automotive, heavy equipment, energy, and oil and gas industries. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in North Huntingdon, PA.

