The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:GDV)

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.
The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust stock opened at $26.64 on Tuesday. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a one year low of $17.46 and a one year high of $26.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.39.
About The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust
Recommended Story: Municipal Bonds
Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.