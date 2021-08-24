The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Stake Boosted by Community Bank of Raymore

Community Bank of Raymore increased its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 424,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. The Kraft Heinz comprises approximately 5.5% of Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $17,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 82.3% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,138,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,532,000 after purchasing an additional 5,027,154 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 42.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,255,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,638,125 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,451,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073,897 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 307.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,064,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 17.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,231,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,273,000 after purchasing an additional 790,364 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Kraft Heinz stock traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $36.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,071,583. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.12. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $28.56 and a 52-week high of $44.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 8.20%. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. The Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KHC shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.17.

About The Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, ambient meals, frozen and chilled meals and for infant and nutrition.

