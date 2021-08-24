The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Bought by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 777,002 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,293 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of The Kroger worth $29,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Kroger in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Security National Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of The Kroger by 100.0% in the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Kroger in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Kroger in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Kroger in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Get The Kroger alerts:

Shares of KR opened at $46.74 on Tuesday. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.35 and a fifty-two week high of $47.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $41.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.87 billion. The Kroger had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Kroger declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, June 17th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. This is an increase from The Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.21%.

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 1,145 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $43,853.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 14,425 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total transaction of $569,931.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 272,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,784,768.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KR. UBS Group increased their price objective on The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Northcoast Research increased their target price on The Kroger from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Kroger from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on The Kroger from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.44.

About The Kroger

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Featured Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for The Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.