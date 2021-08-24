The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Stock Holdings Raised by Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 1,127.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,320 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,754 shares during the quarter. The Trade Desk makes up approximately 2.0% of Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $5,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in The Trade Desk by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,061,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 221.1% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in The Trade Desk by 5,293.3% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in The Trade Desk by 19.9% in the first quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. 19.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTD traded up $1.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.94. The stock had a trading volume of 107,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,360,181. The stock has a market cap of $38.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 2.51. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.85 and a 1-year high of $97.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.11.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $279.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.82 million. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 25.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,292,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.78, for a total value of $787,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,962 shares of company stock valued at $14,680,739 over the last 90 days. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TTD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded The Trade Desk to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Susquehanna increased their price target on The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on The Trade Desk from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Trade Desk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.58.

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

