THEKEY (TKY) Trading Down 12.4% This Week

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 24th. One THEKEY coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, THEKEY has traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. THEKEY has a market cap of $5.93 million and $308,508.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000051 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000606 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded 24.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000801 BTC.

THEKEY Profile

THEKEY is a coin. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. THEKEY’s official website is www.thekey.vip . THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. “

THEKEY Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THEKEY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THEKEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

