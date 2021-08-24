Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Lowered to Market Perform at Cowen

Cowen lowered shares of Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Theravance Biopharma from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.83.

Get Theravance Biopharma alerts:

Shares of Theravance Biopharma stock opened at $14.17 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.36. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 0.86. Theravance Biopharma has a 52 week low of $12.62 and a 52 week high of $22.74.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $12.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.02 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Theravance Biopharma will post -3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBPH. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,791,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $156,698,000 after buying an additional 1,061,697 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,278,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,651,000 after buying an additional 763,854 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,634,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,583,000 after buying an additional 142,940 shares during the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $20,125,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,256,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,238,000 after buying an additional 103,439 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.86% of the company’s stock.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, research, development, and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its products include telavancin under the VIBATIV brand, revefenacin under the TD 4208 brand, and neprilysin. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Theravance Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theravance Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.