TheStreet Upgrades Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) to “C-“

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $96.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.63.

Shares of Vir Biotechnology stock opened at $48.03 on Friday. Vir Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $25.31 and a 12 month high of $141.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of -20.35 and a beta of -1.73.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $1.14. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 40.77% and a negative net margin of 162.75%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Vir Biotechnology news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 15,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.17, for a total value of $700,583.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,645,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,969,456.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Phillip Pang sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total value of $414,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,948,802.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,630 shares of company stock worth $5,683,900 in the last ninety days. 37.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,822,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,153,000 after acquiring an additional 521,959 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vir Biotechnology by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,262,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,079,000 after purchasing an additional 324,143 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Vir Biotechnology by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,849,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,005,000 after purchasing an additional 32,361 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Vir Biotechnology by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,151,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,743,000 after purchasing an additional 273,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Vir Biotechnology by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,121,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,282,000 after purchasing an additional 322,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

