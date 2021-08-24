TheStreet Upgrades Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NASDAQ WVVI opened at $12.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.24 million, a P/E ratio of 34.46 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $16.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.17.

In other news, CEO James W. Bernau sold 17,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $249,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 405,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,679,422. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 349.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 384.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 6,929 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Willamette Valley Vineyards during the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Willamette Valley Vineyards during the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. 8.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Company Profile

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Rose, Methode Champenoise Brut, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Oregon Blossom branded wine under the Oregon Cellars label.

