TheStreet Upgrades Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
NASDAQ WVVI opened at $12.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.24 million, a P/E ratio of 34.46 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $16.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.17.
In other news, CEO James W. Bernau sold 17,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $249,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 405,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,679,422. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.
Willamette Valley Vineyards Company Profile
Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Rose, Methode Champenoise Brut, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Oregon Blossom branded wine under the Oregon Cellars label.
