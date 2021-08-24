ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Coverage Initiated at Needham & Company LLC

Analysts at Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 62.64% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ThredUp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.44.

NASDAQ TDUP traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.52. The company had a trading volume of 11,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,104. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ThredUp has a one year low of $14.23 and a one year high of $31.86.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ThredUp will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ThredUp news, major shareholder Trinity Tvl X, Llc sold 1,072,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $24,844,195.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Norman S. Matthews sold 85,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $1,978,998.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 96,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,115.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of ThredUp during the first quarter worth about $3,501,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ThredUp in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,500,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in ThredUp in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,157,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ThredUp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $350,000. Finally, Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ThredUp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.48% of the company’s stock.

About ThredUp

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

