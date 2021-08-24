Thrive Partners Vii Growth Gp, Purchases 1,074,342 Shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) Stock

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) major shareholder Thrive Partners Vii Growth Gp, purchased 1,074,342 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.69 per share, with a total value of $13,633,399.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Thrive Partners Vii Growth Gp, also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 20th, Thrive Partners Vii Growth Gp, purchased 68,042 shares of Oscar Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.41 per share, for a total transaction of $912,443.22.

Shares of OSCR stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.40. 3,477,782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,034,028. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.51. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.06 and a 52 week high of $37.00.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.12. Equities research analysts forecast that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSCR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Oscar Health by 155.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Oscar Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Oscar Health in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Oscar Health by 3,837.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 5,564 shares in the last quarter. 65.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Oscar Health from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Oscar Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Oscar Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.67.

About Oscar Health

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

