Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $16.92

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.92 and last traded at $16.75, with a volume of 10444 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.82.

TLYS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tilly’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Tilly’s from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Tilly’s from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Tilly’s from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.44. The stock has a market cap of $501.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.04.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $163.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.22 million. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 4.41%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tilly’s, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th.

In other Tilly’s news, insider Robert Simon Goodwin sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $96,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at $96,625. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edmond Thomas sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $3,162,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 206,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,256,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 364,188 shares of company stock valued at $5,793,480. 28.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TLYS. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 1,768.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 46,093 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 12.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 76,802 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 8,218 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Tilly’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tilly’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tilly’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

About Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS)

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

