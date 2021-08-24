Titan Machinery (TITN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.30. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $372.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.65 million. Titan Machinery’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Titan Machinery to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TITN stock opened at $28.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.30. Titan Machinery has a fifty-two week low of $12.03 and a fifty-two week high of $35.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $647.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 1.79.

In other news, CEO David Joseph Meyer sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total transaction of $3,202,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 212,864 shares in the company, valued at $6,815,905.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Tony Christianson sold 10,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total value of $338,307.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,579,198.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 221,182 shares of company stock valued at $7,012,253. 15.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Titan Machinery stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 343,263 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,266 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.52% of Titan Machinery worth $10,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 66.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TITN shares. Stephens raised shares of Titan Machinery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $26.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Titan Machinery from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Titan Machinery from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.75.

About Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.

