Torray LLC Acquires 29 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Torray LLC boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the quarter. Torray LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $2,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZBRA shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $410.00 price target (up from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $460.50.

Zebra Technologies stock traded up $0.95 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $579.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,538. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $246.83 and a 52 week high of $581.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $539.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.91 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.45. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. Zebra Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 279 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.14, for a total value of $159,348.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,485,030.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bill Burns sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.23, for a total value of $2,526,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,011,170.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,081 shares of company stock valued at $7,346,166 in the last quarter. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

