Torray LLC Acquires Shares of 76,069 VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Torray LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 76,069 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,169,000. VMware comprises about 1.8% of Torray LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMW. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VMware by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,142,682 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,225,066,000 after purchasing an additional 685,847 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 314.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 416,200 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $62,617,000 after acquiring an additional 315,850 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 316.2% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 254,853 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $38,343,000 after acquiring an additional 193,625 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 298,931 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $44,974,000 after acquiring an additional 105,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 517,237 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $77,818,000 after acquiring an additional 93,419 shares during the last quarter. 13.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VMware alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of VMware in a report on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of VMware from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of VMware from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of VMware from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. VMware presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.07.

In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.35, for a total transaction of $126,516.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,952 shares in the company, valued at $13,141,003.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

VMW traded down $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $157.30. The stock had a trading volume of 13,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,532. The stock has a market cap of $65.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.81, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.77. VMware, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.79 and a twelve month high of $172.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.27.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. VMware had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About VMware

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

Read More: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.