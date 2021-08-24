Torray LLC Buys 8,299 Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Torray LLC lifted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) by 28.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,299 shares during the quarter. Torray LLC owned 0.06% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RCKT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $1,371,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $1,756,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 44.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 80,705 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after acquiring an additional 24,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 54,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RCKT traded down $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.65. 1,681 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 626,010. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 16.92 and a current ratio of 16.92. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.94 and a 1 year high of $67.48.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.11. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RCKT shares. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Rocket Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.33.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms.

