Torray LLC Has $6.42 Million Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Torray LLC lessened its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,465 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Torray LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $6,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 71.4% in the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 43.1% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. 60.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FB traded up $2.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $365.47. The stock had a trading volume of 347,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,049,094. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $352.33. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.13 and a 12 month high of $377.55.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho raised their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Facebook from $414.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.85.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.94, for a total transaction of $87,227.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.45, for a total value of $27,630,885.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,571,209 shares of company stock worth $893,960,342 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

