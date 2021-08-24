Torray LLC Has $895,000 Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Torray LLC decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 357 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 9 shares during the period. Torray LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $50,000. 29.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GOOG traded up $26.15 on Tuesday, hitting $2,848.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,225. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,406.55 and a fifty-two week high of $2,843.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2,650.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.13 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,087.17.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 356,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $36,327,504.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,422.00, for a total value of $3,354,470.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,367,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 479,641 shares of company stock worth $361,854,852 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

