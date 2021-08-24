Torray LLC Reduces Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Torray LLC trimmed its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Torray LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Paychex by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,879,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $175,081,000 after buying an additional 279,441 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Paychex by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 6,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Paychex by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after buying an additional 3,581 shares in the last quarter. Parthenon LLC grew its holdings in Paychex by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 281,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,620,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. grew its holdings in Paychex by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 432,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,435,000 after buying an additional 13,386 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on PAYX shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Paychex from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Barclays upped their price target on Paychex from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Paychex from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Paychex from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, upped their price target on Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.29.

PAYX stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.26. The company had a trading volume of 22,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,976. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $41.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $111.09. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.92 and a fifty-two week high of $118.22.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.02 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 27.05%. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.84%.

Paychex declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 8th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 686 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.82, for a total value of $78,080.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,620.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 818 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total value of $92,164.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,289,861.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 283,467 shares of company stock worth $31,877,536 in the last ninety days. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

