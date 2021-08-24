TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TowneBank operates banking offices serving Chesapeake, Chesterfield County, Glen Allen, Hampton, James City County, Mechanicsville, Newport News, Norfolk, Portsmouth, Richmond, Suffolk, Virginia Beach, Williamsburg, and York County in Virginia, along with Raleigh, Cary, Charlotte, Moyock, Grandy, Camden County, Southern Shores, Corolla and Nags Head in North Carolina. Towne also offers a full range of financial services through its controlled divisions and subsidiaries that include Towne Investment Group, Towne Wealth Management, Towne Insurance Agency, Towne Benefits, TowneBank Mortgage, TowneBank Commercial Mortgage, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Towne Realty, Towne 1031 Exchange, LLC, and Towne Vacations. “

Get TowneBank alerts:

Shares of TOWN stock opened at $30.67 on Friday. TowneBank has a one year low of $15.36 and a one year high of $33.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.14.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11. TowneBank had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 11.97%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TowneBank will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is a boost from TowneBank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio is 39.80%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of TowneBank by 423.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in TowneBank by 2,210.9% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in TowneBank during the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in TowneBank by 97.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,271 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in TowneBank by 1,089.6% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,270 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares during the last quarter. 47.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TowneBank Company Profile

TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans.

See Also: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TowneBank (TOWN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TowneBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TowneBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.