TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) to report ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for TRACON Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. TRACON Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.38) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.53) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($1.52). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.53) to ($1.42). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for TRACON Pharmaceuticals.

Get TRACON Pharmaceuticals alerts:

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.24).

A number of brokerages recently commented on TCON. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.80.

In other TRACON Pharmaceuticals news, Director Saundra L. Pelletier bought 6,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.82 per share, for a total transaction of $25,001.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 166.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,575 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $163,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its holdings in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 40,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. 59.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TCON traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.93. 3,020 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,628. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.61 and a 52-week high of $12.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.05. The company has a market capitalization of $76.36 million, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.85.

About TRACON Pharmaceuticals

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer and age-related macular degeneration and fibrotic diseases in the United States. Its lead clinical stage product include envafolimab (KN035), an investigational PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma.

Featured Article: What is a death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TRACON Pharmaceuticals (TCON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.