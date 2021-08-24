Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Assurant (NYSE:AIZ)

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 553 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 963% compared to the typical volume of 52 call options.

Shares of AIZ opened at $166.69 on Tuesday. Assurant has a 1-year low of $116.11 and a 1-year high of $168.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $158.01.

Get Assurant alerts:

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.50. Assurant had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 9.05%. On average, analysts anticipate that Assurant will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Assurant’s payout ratio is 30.59%.

Assurant declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to repurchase $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 9.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AIZ shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Assurant from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. William Blair assumed coverage on Assurant in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $152.41 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Assurant in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $207.00 price target for the company.

In other news, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 721 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.93, for a total value of $117,472.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,875,062.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIZ. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 920.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assurant in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Assurant in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Assurant by 279.1% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

Further Reading: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.