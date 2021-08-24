Traeger (NYSE:COOK) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Traeger (NYSE:COOK) in a report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Traeger in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Traeger presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.13.

Shares of Traeger stock opened at $27.29 on Monday. Traeger has a 52 week low of $21.95 and a 52 week high of $32.59.

Traeger Inc provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc is headquartered in Salt Lake City.

