TransAlta Renewables Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of TransAlta Renewables Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.17.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities upped their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. CIBC upped their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Get TransAlta Renewables alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS TRSWF traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.11. The company had a trading volume of 3,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,932. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.91. TransAlta Renewables has a 12 month low of $11.69 and a 12 month high of $19.20.

TransAlta Renewables, Inc engages in the acquisition of renewable power generation facilities in operation or under construction. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro and Canadian Gas. The Canadian Wind segment includes the result of the Le Nordais facility. The Canadian Hydro segment comprises of the outcome of the Ragged Chute facility.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.