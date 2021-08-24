TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $39.63

TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $39.63 and last traded at $39.63, with a volume of 346 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.92.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TA. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of TravelCenters of America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of TravelCenters of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $14.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of TravelCenters of America from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of TravelCenters of America from $45.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.69.

The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.13. The company has a market cap of $567.60 million, a P/E ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 2.19.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $2.21. TravelCenters of America had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 4.46%. As a group, research analysts predict that TravelCenters of America Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in TravelCenters of America during the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new position in TravelCenters of America during the first quarter worth about $647,000. Strategic Financial Services Inc boosted its position in TravelCenters of America by 46.0% during the first quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 12,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in TravelCenters of America by 13.8% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 23,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in TravelCenters of America by 20.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 323,147 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,767,000 after purchasing an additional 55,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.53% of the company’s stock.

TravelCenters of America Company Profile (NASDAQ:TA)

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, diesel exhaust fluid, and truck repair and maintenance, and roadside services, as well as operates full service and quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

