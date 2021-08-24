Tribe (TRIBE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $393.76 Million

Tribe (CURRENCY:TRIBE) traded 27.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. Tribe has a market capitalization of $393.76 million and approximately $526.58 million worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tribe coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.87 or 0.00001813 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Tribe has traded up 32.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.99 or 0.00054245 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003095 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00014818 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00049662 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $376.64 or 0.00786233 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.59 or 0.00099338 BTC.

About Tribe

Tribe (TRIBE) is a coin. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 453,448,622 coins. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “TribeToken is a decentralized platfrom design to bring ease and transparency to the charity industry. It uses cryptocurrency tokens to enable instant and verifiable donations. Using TribeToken users can create their own charity and donate to other charities. TRIBE is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and is used for transactions within the TribeToken Platform. “

Buying and Selling Tribe

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tribe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tribe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tribe using one of the exchanges listed above.

