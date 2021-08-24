Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) Downgraded by HC Wainwright to Neutral

HC Wainwright lowered shares of Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has C$18.50 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of C$22.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TRIL. Zacks Investment Research cut Trillium Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Bloom Burton upgraded Trillium Therapeutics from an accumulate rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Jonestrading restated a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.79.

Shares of TRIL stock opened at $17.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 103.47 and a beta of 1.94. Trillium Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.80 and a twelve month high of $20.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.15.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.04). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trillium Therapeutics will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert Uger sold 3,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.27, for a total value of $30,152.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,152.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRIL. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 1,505.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 465.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,656 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trillium Therapeutics Company Profile

Trillium Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the research and development of therapies for the treatment of cancer. It offers clinical programs, TTI-621 and TTI-622, target CD47, a signal that cancer cells frequently use to evade the immune system. The company was founded on March 31, 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

