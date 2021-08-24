Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 143,257 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 1,695,514 shares.The stock last traded at $17.57 and had previously closed at $17.59.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TRIL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$22.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Monday. Bloom Burton raised shares of Trillium Therapeutics from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded Trillium Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.79.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.15. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.47 and a beta of 1.94.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). On average, analysts expect that Trillium Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert Uger sold 3,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $32,814.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,814. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 30.1% in the first quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 30,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 45.4% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP raised its stake in Trillium Therapeutics by 75.5% during the first quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 1,346,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,464,000 after buying an additional 579,369 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 53.5% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. 72.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL)

Trillium Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the research and development of therapies for the treatment of cancer. It offers clinical programs, TTI-621 and TTI-622, target CD47, a signal that cancer cells frequently use to evade the immune system. The company was founded on March 31, 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

