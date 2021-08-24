Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Bought by Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,106 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in Trimble by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 158,087 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,298,000 after buying an additional 35,587 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its position in Trimble by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 187,864 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,614,000 after buying an additional 40,200 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Trimble by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 70,727 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,502,000 after buying an additional 26,294 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Trimble by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 70,781 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,506,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Trimble by 555.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,336 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after buying an additional 26,556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB opened at $92.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.92, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.28. Trimble Inc. has a one year low of $46.78 and a one year high of $92.46.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $945.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.23 million. Trimble had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRMB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

In other Trimble news, VP Bryn Fosburgh sold 56,200 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.60, for a total transaction of $4,979,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 47,660 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total transaction of $4,175,492.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,941,058.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 206,200 shares of company stock valued at $18,227,918. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

