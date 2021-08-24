Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.31.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Trinity Capital in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trinity Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Trinity Capital from $15.50 to $15.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Trinity Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRIN. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Capital during the first quarter valued at about $7,460,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Trinity Capital in the first quarter worth about $8,717,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Trinity Capital in the first quarter worth about $8,615,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Trinity Capital in the first quarter worth about $2,984,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Trinity Capital in the first quarter worth about $2,160,000. 22.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OTCMKTS TRIN traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.18. The company had a trading volume of 78,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,003. Trinity Capital has a 52 week low of $13.46 and a 52 week high of $15.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20.

Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. Trinity Capital had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 109.78%. The company had revenue of $19.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.78 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Trinity Capital will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.64%. This is a positive change from Trinity Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Trinity Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.92%.

Trinity Capital Inc is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Chandler, Arizona.

