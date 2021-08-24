Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) is Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd.’s 7th Largest Position

Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 6.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 680,823 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,200 shares during the period. Trip.com Group accounts for 5.1% of Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd.’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $24,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TCOM. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 533.0% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 873.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 15.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. 59.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TCOM traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.76. The stock had a trading volume of 596,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,167,846. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Trip.com Group Limited has a 1 year low of $23.61 and a 1 year high of $45.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.22.

TCOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.07.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

