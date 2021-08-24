tru Independence LLC Acquires New Stake in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)

tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,305 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in First Majestic Silver by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,300,359 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $67,062,000 after buying an additional 162,254 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,285,977 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $66,838,000 after purchasing an additional 381,420 shares in the last quarter. Condire Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 1st quarter worth $33,035,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,450,224 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $22,594,000 after purchasing an additional 37,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 1st quarter worth $18,186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price (up from $23.50) on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

First Majestic Silver stock opened at $12.49 on Tuesday. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.33 and a 52 week high of $24.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.19 and a beta of 0.98.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The mining company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). First Majestic Silver had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 16.67%. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a $0.006 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.56%.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

