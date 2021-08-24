tru Independence LLC Acquires Shares of 4,492 First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOW)

tru Independence LLC bought a new position in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOW) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDOW. Proequities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $238,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $398,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $714,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $936,000.

Get First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Shares of EDOW opened at $31.28 on Tuesday. First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $22.98 and a 1-year high of $31.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.79.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOW).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.