tru Independence LLC Invests $106,000 in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the first quarter valued at about $440,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of CME Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 371,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,472,000 after buying an additional 23,152 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CME Group by 49.4% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 96,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,743,000 after buying an additional 31,973 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CME Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 89,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,363,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC increased its position in shares of CME Group by 4.4% during the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 13,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. 81.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $201.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $210.38. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.89 and a twelve month high of $221.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 41.64% and a return on equity of 8.33%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. cut their price objective on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet cut shares of CME Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.57.

In other CME Group news, insider Kathleen M. Cronin sold 4,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.31, for a total value of $881,048.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,481 shares in the company, valued at $9,146,584.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.15, for a total transaction of $432,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,092 shares of company stock worth $2,596,719. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

