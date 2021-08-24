tru Independence LLC Makes New $92,000 Investment in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Crown Castle International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $333,000. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 2,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Sequent Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $500,000. Finally, Cutler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 14,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,461,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total value of $766,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,579,273.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total value of $132,069.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,432.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CCI. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised Crown Castle International from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Crown Castle International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.00.

CCI stock opened at $195.96 on Tuesday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12-month low of $146.15 and a 12-month high of $204.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $196.59. The firm has a market cap of $84.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.38.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 18.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.47%.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

