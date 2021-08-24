tru Independence LLC Makes New Investment in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $96,122,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $24,700,000. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $23,744,000. McLean Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $20,701,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,327,000.

DFAS stock opened at $57.71 on Tuesday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $54.18 and a twelve month high of $59.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.54.

