tru Independence LLC Sells 3,246 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

tru Independence LLC lowered its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 94.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,246 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 99.5% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,137,018 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $795,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,868 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,899,258 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,032,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,094 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 185.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,178,666 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $438,545,000 after purchasing an additional 765,729 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth approximately $266,424,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,944,677 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,467,697,000 after acquiring an additional 522,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UNH. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $394.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.74.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $425.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $401.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $410.80. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $289.64 and a 52-week high of $431.36.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The firm had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.36%.

In related news, CFO John F. Rex sold 15,438 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.04, for a total transaction of $6,361,073.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total transaction of $25,237,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 941,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,038,967.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,438 shares of company stock worth $42,706,034. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

