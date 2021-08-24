tru Independence LLC Takes $61,000 Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 867 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TD. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami raised its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 252.6% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 691 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. 48.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TD shares. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.40.

Shares of NYSE:TD opened at $68.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $124.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.29. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $42.90 and a 52 week high of $73.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.80 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $0.6521 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This is a boost from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.91%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

