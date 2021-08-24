Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) CFO Tricia Plouf Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) CFO Tricia Plouf sold 1,500 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total transaction of $128,595.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Tricia Plouf also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 15th, Tricia Plouf sold 1,500 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.79, for a total transaction of $157,185.00.

Shares of TRUP opened at $95.32 on Tuesday. Trupanion, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.20 and a twelve month high of $126.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.17 and a beta of 1.89.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06). Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $168.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.03 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TRUP. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trupanion from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Trupanion presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Trupanion by 6.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 527,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,692,000 after buying an additional 30,682 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Trupanion in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Trupanion by 1.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in Trupanion in the second quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Trupanion by 10.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 93,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,733,000 after buying an additional 8,986 shares in the last quarter. 68.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

