Typhoon Network (TYPH) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $13,216.00

Typhoon Network (CURRENCY:TYPH) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. One Typhoon Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0959 or 0.00000200 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Typhoon Network has a total market capitalization of $853,429.96 and $13,216.00 worth of Typhoon Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Typhoon Network has traded 10.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002393 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.36 or 0.00052968 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.84 or 0.00125013 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $74.56 or 0.00155760 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003544 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,723.16 or 0.99690907 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $473.04 or 0.00988153 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,200.40 or 0.06685454 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Typhoon Network

Typhoon Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,896,767 coins. Typhoon Network’s official Twitter account is @TyphoonCrypto

Buying and Selling Typhoon Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typhoon Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Typhoon Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Typhoon Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

