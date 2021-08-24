UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) Upgraded to “Buy” by UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have $116.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded UCB to a buy rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Societe Generale assumed coverage on UCB in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a buy rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on UCB in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $105.39 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $115.48.

Shares of UCBJF stock opened at $105.39 on Monday. UCB has a 1-year low of $93.00 and a 1-year high of $131.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $19.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 0.57.

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, nayzilam, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies.

